MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.82. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 925 shares.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

