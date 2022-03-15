MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. MediaValet has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.
MediaValet Company Profile (Get Rating)
