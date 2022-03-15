MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. MediaValet has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

