Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

