Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $104.96. 111,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

