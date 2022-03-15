Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $170,330.98 (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $170,330.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00267498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,886,572 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.