Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.04).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 759.80 ($9.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 746.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 752.84. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.00).

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,367.04).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

