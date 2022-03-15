MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “
Shares of MGTX stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89.
MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
