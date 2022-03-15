MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

