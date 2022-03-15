Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Meritor worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Meritor (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.