Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Methanex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Methanex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Methanex by 5,803.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

