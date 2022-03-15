Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Head to Head Analysis

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 387.08%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% BlackRock TCP Capital 81.03% 8.94% 3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metromile and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.14 -$216.46 million N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million 4.89 $133.79 million $2.31 6.06

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Metromile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

