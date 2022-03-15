Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $27.80 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $28,664.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,914,316 coins and its circulating supply is 13,769,742 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

