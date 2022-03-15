MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
