MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

