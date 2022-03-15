Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

