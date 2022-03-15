Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 219,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $12,484,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $158.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

