Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.01% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

BWFG opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

