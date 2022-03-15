Millennium Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 623.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Team worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

