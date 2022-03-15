Millennium Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Primo Water worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

