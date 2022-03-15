Millennium Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

