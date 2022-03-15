Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,304 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.