Millennium Management LLC Sells 558,495 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 558,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 108.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

