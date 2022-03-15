Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MAIFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 670,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,122. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

