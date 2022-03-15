Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

