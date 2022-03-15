Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

