Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

