Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

ADBE stock opened at $411.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

