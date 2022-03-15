Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.61. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

