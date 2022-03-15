Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

