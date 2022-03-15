Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading Down 0.3%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 157,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 98,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 246,543 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

