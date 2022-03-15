Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

MSBHF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.