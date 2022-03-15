Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,841,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 7,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,315.1 days.

MMTOF stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

