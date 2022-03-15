MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MIXT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.
About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.