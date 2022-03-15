MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

