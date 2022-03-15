Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.83. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 13,310 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

