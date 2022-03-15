Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.83. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 13,310 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobivity (MFON)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.