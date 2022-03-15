Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Trimmed by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company comprises approximately 12.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Moelis & Company worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 12,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,930. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

