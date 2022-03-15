MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,432. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

