Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

