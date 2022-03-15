Moonriver 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.11 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $45.84 or 0.00118078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $155.05 million and $18.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.42 or 0.06538441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.87 or 0.99852765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040475 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,284,854 coins and its circulating supply is 3,382,214 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

