Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 1.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVLU. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1,804.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of DVLU stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

