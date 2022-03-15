Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.86 ($48.19).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €37.61 ($41.33) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.11. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.