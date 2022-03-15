Morgan Stanley Cuts boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 111

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.