Morgan Stanley Cuts Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $3.76

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.86% from the company’s previous close.

HIPO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Hippo alerts:

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 32,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.