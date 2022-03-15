Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Up 52.0% in February

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MACA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter worth $291,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

