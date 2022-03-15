Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.22

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 6314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

