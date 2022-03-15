Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

