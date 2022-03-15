Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for about 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.31% of Assurant worth $27,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $172.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

