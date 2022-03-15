Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.17. 9,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

