Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. 750,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,496,512. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

