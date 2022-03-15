Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.