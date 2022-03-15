M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.19 to $15.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 120,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,689. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

