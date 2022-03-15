Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,072,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

