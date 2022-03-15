Nasdacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,795.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $50,570.20 and $5,795.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,534,722 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

